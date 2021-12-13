Philadelphia Love

iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop WUSL (POWER 99)/PHILADELPHIA host the “RISE & GET MARRIED WITH RISE + GRIND” WEDDING CEREMONY on VALENTINES DAY FEB. 14th, 2022.

This will be the third year in a row the morning crew/ordained ministers MIKEY DREDD, MUTHA KNOWS & ROXY ROMEO will marry three couples at PHILADELPHIA’s iconic LOVE sculpture.

The station has already begun to encourage interested couples to enter the contest by uploading their photo and sharing their love story on the POWER 99 website. Winners will also receive a custom wedding cake.

MIKEY DREDD said, “For the third year, we are thrilled to celebrate love in PHILLY by marrying three power couples in front of the world-famous LOVE sculpture. The love stories our POWER 99 family shares in this contest are truly heartwarming, and we can’t wait to share them with our listeners.”

For more information check here.

