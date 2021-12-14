-
KLUC/Las Vegas' 23rd Annual Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive Breaks Records
by Pete Jones
December 14, 2021 at 4:28 AM (PT)
AUDACY Top 40 KLUC/LAS VEGAS 23RD ANNUAL CHET BUCHANAN SHOW TOY DRIVE has just wrapped up and it's been another record-breaking year. After spending 12 days living and broadcasting atop a 30-foot scaffold, BUCHANAN and KLUC listeners filled 42 tractor trailers with toys and 7,926 bicycles.
This year's toy drive also set a record for cash and gift card donations at $651,016 raised to benefit HELP OF SOUTHERN NEVADA.