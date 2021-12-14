Renewals

PODCASTONE has inked three of its shows to new deals. The renewals include KELTIE KNIGHT, JAC VANEK, and BECCA TOBIN's "LADYGANG"; "GALS ON THE GO" with YOUTUBE personalities DANIELLE CAROLAN and BROOKE MICCIO; and "SURVIVOR" contestant ROB CESTERINO's "ROB HAS A PODCAST."

PODCASTONE Pres. KIT GRAY said, "Building successful podcasts takes teamwork and chemistry, not just among the hosts but amongst the people behind the scenes as well. Our close-knit relationships and long-standing partnerships with LADYGANG, GALS ON THE GO and ROB HAS A PODCAST has created the perfect storm of trust and ambition and allowed both our hosts and PODCASTONE to thrive and surpass the goals we set for ourselves and each other and we couldn't be more proud to extend these relationships."

« see more Net News