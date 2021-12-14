Porth, McCabe

CROMWELL MEDIA Sports WPRT (ESPN 102.5 THE GAME)/NASHVILLE PD RYAN PORTH is joining AUDACY Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE)/CHICAGO as Assistant Brand Mgr., starting JANUARY 3rd. PORTH has been at THE GAME since 2012 and was named PD in 2016; he also served as Exec. Producer for the NASHVILLE PREDATORS RADIO NETWORK and host of the "PREDATORS INSIDERS" show.

Meanwhile, THE GAME has upped APD CHASE MCCABE to PD to replace PORTH on JANUARY 3rd. MCCABE joined the CROMWELL stations 10 years ago and has served as APD for four years; he also co-hosts middays with DARREN MCFARLAND and WILLY DAUNIC. THE GAME's morning co-host ROBBY REXRODE will take over hosting duties on "PREDATORS INSIDERS."

CROMWELL MEDIA/NASHVILLE VP/Market Manager DENNIS GWIAZDON said, “We are excited for RYAN’s opportunity to be in the #3 radio market in the country. Throughout his tenure with ESPN 102.5 THE GAME RYAN has been instrumental in our success over the years. All of us at CROMWELL MEDIA are happy for RYAN and wish him continued success. I have no doubt that CHASE will be his worthy successor.”

GWIAZDON added, “We are fortunate to be in a position to promote from within our ranks,” said . “I’m confident that CHASE will use this opportunity to sustain ESPN 102.5 THE GAME’s momentum and his promotion allows us to maintain continuity as we build on our reputation as NASHVILLE’s Best Sports Talk.”

MCCABE said, “I am absolutely thrilled to lead ESPN 102.5 THE GAME and ESPN 94.9 and grateful for the opportunity that owner BUD WALTERS and DENNIS have given me. I can’t wait to see what new heights we can reach. I have also been blessed to work with RYAN PORTH for the last 9 years and have not only learned a lot from a colleague, I’ve gained a friend for life and wish him nothing but the best.”

