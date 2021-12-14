(True) Crime Pays

PODTRAC is closing out the year with its list of "Top 25 New Podcasts Of 2021," based on PODTRAC's own measurement of average downloads per episode between DECEMBER 1, 2020 and NOVEMBER 31, 2021 (for shows using PODTRAC measurement). WONDERY has six shows in the top 10 and 13 of the top 25; iHEARTRADIO shows occupy nine of the 25 slots on the chart. As for genre, True Crime dominated the chart with eight of the top 10 new shows.

The top 25:

1. THE APOLOGY LINE (WONDERY)

2. SUSPECT (WONDERY/CAMPSIDE)

3. KILLER ROLE (NBC NEWS/DATELINE NBC)

4. DRAMA QUEENS (iHEARTRADIO)

5. THE DEVIL WITHIN (WONDERY)

6. DEATH OF A STARLET (WONDERY)

7. THE CASE (BARSTOOL SPORTS)

8. SPY AFFAIR (WONDERY)

9. MANSLAUGHTER (WONDERY)

10. THE OFFICE DEEP DIVE WITH BRIAN BAUMGARTNER (iHEARTRADIO)

11. BRIDGEWATER (iHEARTRADIO)

12. THE VAPING FIX (WONDERY)

13. CAMP HELL: ANNEEWAKEE (iHEARTRADIO)

14. ON OUR WATCH (NPR/KQED/SAN FRANCISCO)

15. KILLER PSYCHE (WONDERY)

16. ALGORITHM (iHEARTRADIO)

17. FOX HUNTER (IMPERATIVE ENTERTAINMENT)

18. GOOD ASSASSINS: HUNTING THE BUTCHER (iHEARTRADIO)

19. THE OPPORTUNIST (KASTMEDIA)

20. OPERATOR (WONDERY)

21. MORNING WIRE (THE DAILY WIRE)

22. SMART TALKS WITH IBM (iHEARTRADIO)

23. IN PLAIN SIGHT: LADY BIRD JOHNSON (THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY/ABC NEWS/BEST CASE)

24. DEAR CHELSEA (iHEARTRADIO)

25. HAUNTED ROAD WITH AMY BRUNI (iHEARTRADIO)

