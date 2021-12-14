Perry (Photo: DFree / Shutterstock.com)

KATY PERRY's upcoming residency at RESORTS WORLD in LAS VEGAS will be accompanied by a set of NFTs to be sold to fans via THETA NETWORK's THETADROP on DECEMBER 15th, starting with an NFT of her personal content under the title “The Roar Package: Looking Back While Moving Forward.” PERRY, whose LAS VEGAS residency begins on DECEMBER 29th, will also auction off an NFT of the "Golden Lion" she used to open her 2015 concerts.

“By starting a residency in LAS VEGAS, I’m following in the footsteps of some personal heroes of mine, but of course we always approach it a little differently,” said PERRY. “Unlike other residencies, fans will get the opportunity to own a part of the show and my musical story in the form of THETA NFTs. The moments we’re auctioning are particularly important to me and serve as a kind of highlight-reel of my past and present for my career, so they’re very significant and personal.

“As an artist I’ve always tried to keep an eye on the future, so now it feels like we’re stepping into it. The NFTs concept is new and exciting, so I’m thrilled my fans and I get to be early adopters in this new world. In addition to the digital NFTs, these drops will include the opportunity to get tangible collectibles as well, so you can come away with some one of-a-kind, incredible pieces of pop culture history.”

“Our collaboration with KATY PERRY is the next step in bringing unique benefits and utility to THETA NFTs,” said THETA LABS CEO MITCH LIU. “Unlike traditional NFTs, Theta’s NFT drops aim to connect fans and viewers with the live entertainment experience—providing real-world benefits to collectors. Our NFT holders will not only own a piece of music history by one of the world’s most-loved and successful artists, they will also be the proud owners of digital collectibles with enduring value. From unique interactions with live performances via NFTs to virtual ticketing with ThetaPass DRM, to exclusive access to livestreams and premium content in the metaverse, THETA is looking to revolutionize the media and entertainment industry.”

