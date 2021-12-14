Teachers Honored

The RECORDING ACADEMY and the GRAMMY MUSEUM have announced the 10 finalists for the 2022 Music Educator Award, presented to a music teacher who has displayed an exceptional commitment to music education. The finalists will each receive a cash honorarium of $1,000 as well as a matching grant for their schools; the winner, to be honored during GRAMMY Week 2022, will receive a $10,000 honorarium and $10,000 matching grant for their school.

The finalists:

JUSTIN ANTOS, DWIGHT D. EISENHOWER HIGH SCHOOL, FRANKFORT, IL

MICHAEL COELHO, IPSWICH HIGH SCHOOL, NEWBURYPORT, MA

STEPHEN COX, EASTLAND HIGH SCHOOL, EASTLAND, TX

CORY JOY CRAIG, BENTON INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL, SHREVEPORT, LA

CHRIS MAUNU,ARVADA WEST HIGH SCHOOL, ARVADA, CO

TREVOR NICHOLAS, NICHOLAS SENN HIGH SCHOOL, CHICAGO

ZACHARY PITT-SMITH, EDNA BREWER MIDDLE SCHOOL, OAKLAND, CA

BETHANY ROBINSON, NOBLESVILLE HIGH SCHOOL, NOBLESVILLE, IN

KATIE SILCOTT, OLENTANGY SHANAHAN MIDDLE SCHOOL, LEWIS CENTER, OH

TAMMY YI, CHAPMAN UNIVERSITY, ORANGE, CA

