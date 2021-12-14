Special

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS is offering a five-hour special for Country stations nationwide.

"A REALLY ROWDY CHRISTMAS" offers classic Country CHRISTMAS tunes, holiday standards and host ROWDY YATES chatting with other radio personalities, as well as servicemen and women serving abroad. The special is available for holiday programming at no charge, with 12 minutes of local inventory.

For more information contact dingold@compassmedianetworks.com.

