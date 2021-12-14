Lavoie

NEW HAMPSHIRE PUBLIC RADIO has promoted Dir./Audience & Engagement REBECCA LAVOIE to Dir./On-Demand Audio. LAVOIE joined NHPR in 2010 and created and hosted the "CRIME WRITETS ON..." podcast as well as hosting NETFLIX's podcast "YOU CAN'T MAKE THIS UP."

NHPR Pres./CEO JIM SCHACHTER said that LAVOIE "has nurtured an explosion of excellent journalism and inspired creativity throughout NHPR. Her keen editorial ear is evident in all the material produced under her leadership. Her deep roots in the community and knowledge of the podcast industry make her an essential contributor to our senior management team.”

“I’m excited to lead NHPR’s podcast team, which is as talented and ambitious as any in the industry -- within and outside of public radio,” said LAVOIE. “It’s my hope to grow our podcast audiences and the ambitions of the shows we’re currently producing -- and to develop projects that drive our brand forward.”

« see more Net News