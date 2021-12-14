Walsh (Photo: Facebook)

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) NASHVILLE and Country artist RILEY GREEN's DUCKMAN MUSIC have jointly signed singer/songwriter NICK WALSH to a global publishing deal.

The KANSAS native has written upcoming cuts from GREEN, JAKE WORTHINGTON, WILLIAM BECKMANN, WILLIAM CLARK GREEN, LOGAN MIZE, and McCOY MOORE, and frequently works with ERIK DYLAN.

Prior to his songwriting career, WALSH, a former KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY punter, had signed with an NFL agent and was training for the KANSAS CITY CHIEFS, but had to put football on pause due to an injury.





