Radiothon

AUDACY Tropical WLZL (EL ZOL 107.9)/WASHINGTON's “Radiotón de CHILDREN’S NATIONAL” on DECEMBER 10th pulled in over $196,000 in donations for CHILDREN'S NATIONAL HOSPITAL this year, bringing the station's total fundraising for the hospital, part of the CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK, to over $5.1 million since 2008.

“It’s amazing to witness our station unite with our listeners to help make a difference for our community and give to our neighbors in need,” said AUDACY/WASHINGTON SVP/Market Mgr. IVY SAVOY-SMITH. “Events like these are when radio’s unique power of local connection is on full display.”

« see more Net News