The FCC proposed one fine and entered Consent Decrees to settle two other radio licensees' violations TODAY (12/14).

The fine was proposed against BIG PINE PAIUTE TRIBE OF THE OWENS VALLEY for a late license renewal application for low power FM KOGI-LP/BIG PINE, CA. The station's renewal application was due on AUGUST 1st, but was not filed until SEPTEMBER 21st with no explanation given.

Meanwhile, LAZER LICENSES, LLC (Spanish Oldies KNEZ (107.3 LA MEJOR)/HAZEN-RENO, NV and Spanish Hits KWNZ (LATINO 106.3)/LOVELOCK-RENO, NV) and ILIAD MEDIA TWIN FALLS, LLC (Hot AC KIRQ (Q106.7)/HAILEY-TWIN FALLS, ID) each agreed to Consent Decrees settling online political file violations without fines but with the requirement of the formulation of, and adherence to, compliance plans.

