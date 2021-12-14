Sold

FOUR R BROADCASTING is selling Adult Hits KXQT (105.9 FRANK FM)/STANTON-MIDLAND-ODESSA, TX to GERALD BENAVIDES for $275,000 ($12,500 deposit, $37,500 additional cash at closing, $225,000 in a promissory note).

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were WORLD PEACE THROUGH TECHNOLOGY ORGANIZATION (KUSF-LP/SAN FRANCISCO, temporary site to get station back on the air after losing permitted site when tower owner stipulated that lessees mount antennas to side of water tank) and TBLC GREENSBORO STATIONS, LLC (WWNT-A/WINSTON-SALEM, NC, reduced power while awaiting transmitter repairs and funding).

The Board of Trustees of the UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS has requested an extension of the Silent STA for W293AF/DANVILLE, IL after suspending operations at its licensed site due to unsafe conditions and experiencing transmitter failure at its temporary site.

FIRST UNITARIAN SOCIETY OF MADISON has closed on the transfer of low power WMUU-LP/MADISON, WI to COW-POWER MEDIA PRODUCTIONS CO. for $1 plus a renewable ten year agreement to air the seller's SUNDAY morning services and other programming up to 11 hours a week.

And DUANE BUTT (30% owner) and DEAN SORENSON (30% owner) have closed on their turning in of their shares in TMRG BROADCASTING, LLC, licensee of AC KXLG-K262CK/MILBANK-WATERTOWN, SD, and FAEHN RADIO ENTERPRISES, LLC has closed on the partial redemption of its shares (reducing its share from 40% to 25%) and BOLDT MEDIA, LLC, MINDY and TRACY HUNTINGTON (jointly), with STEVE and MARIA WILLARD (jointly) closing on the purchase of 25% each of the company for a total of $2.5 million. FAEHN principal BOB FAEHN, the former GM of the station, died on SEPTEMBER 13th.

