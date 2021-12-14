Available Until 1/1/2022

MERCYME, THE TOPPS CO., and MUSIC CITY BASEBALL, the group looking to bringing MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL to TENNESSEE, have launched a limited-edition TOPPS baseball card featuring the GRAMMY-Award nominated band depicted in uniforms for the NASHVILLE STARS, the proposed name of the team in NASHVILLE if it's awarded a franchise.

"I love the fact that it's MUSIC CITY and I love the fact that there's an advisory board of musicians behind this," said BART MILLARD, lead singer of MERCYME, who grew up as a passionate TEXAS RANGERS fan. "I think it's crucial. One thing that sets us apart from other cities is the people advocating for this team. I've never seen a city that's more certain of its identity and what it's capable of. And people get it. It's already a destination place for so many people and to add baseball to that? It's a no-brainer."



MUSIC CITY BASEBALL Managing Director JOHN LOAR shared, "We're proud to have MILLARD on our team. He has already shown enthusiasm in our efforts and provides valuable insight into our overarching goals as we continue to create community excitement over our initiative."



Cards will be available until JANUARY 1st, with 50% of the proceeds will be donated to the NEGRO LEAGUES BASEBALL MUSEUM in KANSAS CITY.

See the cards here.

