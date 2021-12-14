-
CMT Releases Its 2022 'Listen Up' Artists To Watch List
by Shawn Reed
December 14, 2021 at 9:24 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
CMT has released its annual list of rising artists to watch in the new year, as part of its CMT LISTEN UP campaign. The campaign recognizes and supports Country music’s most promising newcomers across CMT platforms, including CMT, CMT Music, CMT HOT 20 COUNTDOWN, CMT.com and the @CMT social platforms. This year, a diverse group of 13 artists was chosen.
“Our Class of 2022 class truly represents what the future of Country music looks like - wildly talented, diverse newcomers who are all positively impacting our genre with their own very unique style,” said CMT SVP/Music & Talent LESLIE FRAM. “We can’t wait to work with this exciting group of rising artists across CMT’s many initiatives, including Equal Play, while continuing to introduce their music to audiences at CMT and beyond.”
The 2022 LISTEN UP roster:
BRELAND
BRITTNEY SPENCER
ELVIE SHANE
FRANK RAY
JAIME WYATT
KAT & ALEX
LILY ROSE
MORGAN WADE
SAM WILLIAMS
SHY CARTER
TIERA
WALKER HAYES
YOLA