CMT has released its annual list of rising artists to watch in the new year, as part of its CMT LISTEN UP campaign. The campaign recognizes and supports Country music’s most promising newcomers across CMT platforms, including CMT, CMT Music, CMT HOT 20 COUNTDOWN, CMT.com and the @CMT social platforms. This year, a diverse group of 13 artists was chosen.

“Our Class of 2022 class truly represents what the future of Country music looks like - wildly talented, diverse newcomers who are all positively impacting our genre with their own very unique style,” said CMT SVP/Music & Talent LESLIE FRAM. “We can’t wait to work with this exciting group of rising artists across CMT’s many initiatives, including Equal Play, while continuing to introduce their music to audiences at CMT and beyond.”

The 2022 LISTEN UP roster:

BRELAND

BRITTNEY SPENCER

ELVIE SHANE

FRANK RAY

JAIME WYATT

KAT & ALEX

LILY ROSE

MORGAN WADE

SAM WILLIAMS

SHY CARTER

TIERA

WALKER HAYES

YOLA

