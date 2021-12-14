-
Kesha To Launch Spring Tour Dates
by Charese Frugé
December 14, 2021 at 10:31 AM (PT)
-
GRAMMY-Nominated artist KESHA has announced she will launch US Spring tour dates leading up to her second annual KESHA’S WEIRD + WONDERFUL RAINBOW RIDE cruise. KESHA LIVE will kick off MARCH 21st in MILWAUKEE, WI and the cruise will set sail for 4 days on the NORWEGIAN PEARL from MIAMI to the beaches of GREAT STIRRUP CAY on APRIL 1st-5th, 2022! The cruise will include feature performances by KESHA, K.FLAY, THE STRUTS, BETTY WHO, BIG FREEDIA, WRABEL, CAPTAIN CUTS, BROOKE LYNN HYTES, MONET X CHANGE, DETOX, ROXXXY ANDREWS, THORGY THOR and more.
KESHA said, “Due to popular demand, I am returning to incite the party and enhance the boogie yet again this coming spring. Secure your tickets to ensure a night full of letting your demons run wild.”
Click here for more info on KESHA LIVE dates and here for info on the cruise.