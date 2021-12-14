Now On KDWN

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP News-Talk KDWN-A-K268CS/LAS VEGAS has added COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS' "MARKLEY, VAN CAMP & ROBBINS" for 9a-noon (PT).

KDWN PD STEVE HOFFMAN said the show "feels like the next generation of talk radio with the right combination of political talk, attitude, and fun for KDWN.”

The hosts, in a joint comment, said, “Thanks to STEVE and the whole team at KDWN! It's a blessing to connect with people throughout the country who not only want to know what’s going on but love common sense and to laugh at the absurd. That's our goal every day.”

