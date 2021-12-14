Giving Tuesday Campaign

THE FAMILY RADIO INC. Contemporary Christian THE FAMILY RADIO NETWORK WEMI/APPLETON-OSHKOSH, WEMY/GREEN BAY, WSTM/SHEBOYGAN, WGNV/WAUSAU-STEVENS POINT, and WGNW/EAU-CLAIRE held its 3rd Annual Christmas Blessing where listener's donated over $30,000.



The event was held on the air on Giving Tuesday (11/30) to help families in need in each of its five listening areas. Thanks to generous listeners, THE FAMILY was able to bless over 300 families throughout WISCONSIN with $100 grocery gift cards with the help of local grocery stores and the SALVATION ARMY.



“You don’t know how much this means”, said one recipient while choking back tears. “This season has been really tough, and this will help us out so much."

Community Engagement Manager JOHN HOLST shared, “It’s our way of living out our mission of bringing strength, hope and encouragement to families throughout WISCONSIN."

