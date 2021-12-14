Rider

RIDER is now providing his voice talents to ADAMS RADIO Active Rock WZBH (93.5 THE BEACH)/SALISBURY-OCEAN CITY, MD.

Dir./Rock Programming PAULA SANGELEER said, “Our rock team of three combed through tons of talent and jotted down our favorites only to find there was only one voice we shared in common, RIDER. I’m beyond pleased and love the sound of our stuff.”

RIDER said, “Name another imaging talent who played on stage with the FOO FIGHTERS? You can’t, and that’s why I get the format better than most of my colleagues. I didn’t just play the music; I played the music.”

RIDER is represented for radio imaging by CESD's NATE ZEITZ. Hear demos at www.ridervo.com.

