ARISTA NASHVILLE's BRAD PAISLEY will guest host THE ELLEN DeGENERES SHOW for an episode airing WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 29th. This will mark the first time PAISLEY has hosted the show, and his seventh time on the show overall.

“I was so honored ELLEN asked me to guest host during her final season,” said PAISLEY. “It shows so much belief ... letting someone host a show that’s going off the air anyways.” PAISLEY’s guests will include CARY ELWES (“A Castle for Christmas”), TORI KELLY (“Sing 2” and children’s book, “The Curly Girl Blues”) and 11-year-old singer and guitar player CHAMP JAXON.

