Charese Fruge, Mia Mocha

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE digs in with EL DORADO BROADCASTERS Hip Hop and R&B personality MIA MOCHA.

What kind of advice does MIA share with her sisters in the business? She encourages them to “be the example for others, like participating in panels and workshops or go to university/college radio programs and organizations to encourage and advise women to pursue radio and to work their way up. If it is something they want to do, help them realize it is not impossible and encourage them to pursue their dream. I am all about women empowerment and support, but true support. Meaning, I am secure in my talents and skills, so I uplift and encourage everyone, but especially women, to pursue their dreams and ambitions.”

Every week in ALL ACCESS' "WOMEN TO WATCH," CHARESE FRUGE goes behind the scenes to find out what makes some of the industry’s most successful women go. We wrap up 2021 with the inspiring MIA MOCHA, and coming in 2022, we kick off the New Year with an impressive list of Major Market Programming talent like KIIS LA's PD BEATA MURPHEY and iHEARTMEDIA VP/Rock & Alternative and KYSR PD LISA WORDEN.

« see more Net News