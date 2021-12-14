2022 Tour Dates Released

BONNIE RAITT is returning to the live stage with JUST LIKE THAT, with special guests NRBQ and LUCINDA WILLIAMS. The tour will launch in APRIL and run through NOVEMBER. It will include music from her forthcoming studio album with the same title. She will be joined by members of her long-time touring band. The first round of shows in APRIL with special guest NRBQ are on sale now and the second round of shows with LUCINDA WILLIAMS are on sale DECEMBER 17th.

RAITT said, "I’m excited to share the stage with LUCINDA. Having been a fan from afar for years, it’s great that we’re finally getting to tour together next year. Can’t wait to hit the road!"

Continuing a long-standing tradition in conjunction with THE GUACAMOLE FUND and RAITT's GREEN HIGHWAY campaign, one dollar from every ticket purchased will be donated to grassroots local, regional, and national organizations whose work focuses on safe and sustainable energy, social justice and human rights, environmental protection, and blues/music education.

