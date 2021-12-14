New FM Signal, New Brand

CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk KMAJ-A/TOPEKA has added an FM translator simulcast via K228FW. The addition comes with a branding change to “THE BIG TALKER KMAJ AM/FM.”

VP/Market Mgr. NIC MERENDA said, “KMAJ has been a part of the TOPEKA radio landscape for over 30 years. To be able to offer our stellar lineup of news, talk, and sports on a stronger, crystal-clear FM signal is an exciting new chapter in this station’s legendary history.”

OM AMBER LEE added, “Expanding the reach of ‘THE BIG TALKER’ is a great benefit - especially to the listeners of our High School Sports coverage. MIKE MANNS and his sports broadcast team are the voices of an entire community!”

« see more Net News