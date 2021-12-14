Wise

CUMULUS MEDIA Alternative WEDG (103.3 THE EDGE)/BUFFALO has announced the hiring of ANTHONY WISE as Co-Host for the new morning show CASS & ANTHONY, which airs weekday mornings from 6a to 10a (ET). WISE joins CUMULUS BUFFALO following several years working in ST. LOUIS, MO, including Classic Rock KSHE, Adult Hits WARH and Alternative KPNT. He has also been on-air in multiple dayparts in a variety of formats and has served as an Imaging and Production Director and Producer.

CUMULUS BUFFALO OM JOE SIRAGUSA said, “With ANTHONY’s unique style and versatility, he’ll be a great complement to CASSIDAY as we create this new and exciting show on THE EDGE.”

CASSIDAY PROCTER added, “Ever since ANTHONY and I worked in the same cluster in ST. LOUIS I’ve always wanted to collaborate with him. This is such an exciting opportunity for me to bring our natural rapport and shared jokes to the air. This is going to be a fun journey and I’m glad we have finally found the missing piece to the puzzle.”

WISE also added, “Thank you to CASSIDAY PROCTOR, JOE SIRAGUSA and JIM RILEY for the opportunity to join this amazing team in the blossoming BUFFALO area. It smells like CHEERIOS here!”





