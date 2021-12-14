Taylor

REPUBLIC RECORDS has promoted SAM TAYLOR to EVP/A&R Head Of Hip-Hop/R&B. REPUBLIC Founder AVERY LIPMAN and Co-President WENDY GOLDSTEIN made the announcement.

Heading up the department, TAYLOR will now oversee all of REPUBLIC's hip-hop/R&B A&R and signings. TAYLOR joined REPUBLIC in 2020 as EVP/A&R.

LIPMAN commented, "SAM understands the culture of hip-hop and R&B at a core level. He really has an incredible ear for talent and the rare ability to not just spot the next wave, but actually instigate it. I’m honored to announce his promotion."

GOLDSTEIN added, "What SAM has done in the past year is nothing short of incredible. He brought an amazing amount of energy to our A&R department with a fresh perspective. He’s the perfect choice to take charge of our Hip-Hop and R&B roster, and this is the beginning of a really exciting new chapter for REPUBLIC RECORDS."

TAYLOR said, "WENDY, MONTE, and AVERY exhibit the utmost level of leadership, passion, and dedication to the artists. I’ll always do the best I can to uphold the legacy they’ve built at the label. I want to build and lead the Hip-Hop/R&B A&R team to add to REPUBLIC’s already great history."

« see more Net News