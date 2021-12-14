Diana Stapleford

MAGNUM BROADCASTING, INC./PENNSYLVANIA and INTREPID BROADCASTING/NEW YORK have promoted DIANA STAPLEFORD to VP/Corporate Operations.



Formerly GM of MAGNUM Rock WQCK (105.9 QWIK ROCK)/STATE COLLEGE, PA, Adult Hits WQKK/STATE COLLEGE, PA, News/Talk WBLF (NEWSTALK 970)/STATE COLLEGE and Country WPHB/STATE COLLEGE for more than 16 years STAPLEFORD drew on her 29-years of radio experience in central PENNSYLVANIA to direct the growth and success of these heritage stations that were recently sold to SCHLESINGER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

Commented MAGNUM/INTREPID BROADCASTING President MICHAEL STAPLEFORD, “Sixteen years ago, MAGNUM BROADCASTING entered the STATE COLLEGE, PA, market with the purchase of WUBZ-FM and WPHB-AM. I was continually told at that time that the key to our success was to bring DIANA aboard as GM and that proved to be true. We were fortunate to have DIANA join the company then and her incredible talents, skills and dedication will insure that MAGNUM BROADCASTING realizes great success with her directing our operations and personnel across our five radio stations and two companies. The recognition this promotion brings and the appreciation it shows is thoroughly deserved by DIANA. Meanwhile, MAGNUM BROADCASTING and INTREPID BROADCASTING have aligned themselves with top broadcast professionals as we position ourselves to excel in a very challenging and ever-changing industry and environment.”

