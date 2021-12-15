Releasing February 22nd

Hit Country songwriter J.T. HARDING has authored a memoir, PARTY LIKE A ROCKSTAR: THE CRAZY, COINCIDENTAL, HARD-LUCK, AND HARMONIOUS LIFE OF A SONGWRITER, set for release on FEBRUARY 22nd from publishing company TWELVE. HARDING has penned such hits as BLAKE SHELTON’s “Sangria,” KEITH URBAN’s “Somewhere In My Car,” KENNY CHESNEY’s “Somewhere With You” and UNCLE KRACKER’s “Smile.” Other cuts include CHESNEY’s “Bar At The End Of The World,” DIERKS BENTLEY and ELLE KING’s “Different For Girls” and JAKE OWEN’s “Alone With You.”

The DETROIT native is the son of the late radio veteran and EMMY-winning television and film actor JAY THOMAS, the former morning host at Top 40 KPWR (POWER 106)/LOS ANGELES and later a host on SIRIUSXM’s Comedy Greats and HOWARD STERN channels. Raised by an adoptive family, HARDING first met THOMAS as a young adult, and the two later grew close. Among the jobs HARDING held while struggling to make a name for himself in music was assistant to MARILYN MANSON.

The book is being described in PR materials as “A story of youth, rebellion, and determination,” and “a memoir for music lovers and an invaluable how-to guide for anyone who wants to learn how to write a hit song. J.T. HARDING charts his life from a kid growing up in MICHIGAN to a chart-topping songwriter living in NASHVILLE and working with Country music stars.”

Songwriter and NBC’s SONGLAND coach SHANE McANALLY said it “may be a memoir, but it could just as easily be classified as a self-help book for those of us who struggle to be ourselves.”

