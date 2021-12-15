2021 Top 100 List Is Out

PANDORA has revealed its 2021 TOP THUMB HUNDRED, the annual ranking of the most-loved songs by PANDORA listeners, and for the second year in a row, CARDI B tops the list thanks to her GRAMMY-nominated #1 hit, “Up.” Last year, CARDI B and MEGAN THEE STALLION’s “WAP” was PANDORA’s #1. In addition to maintaining her place atop the chart for 2021, CARDI’s presence is felt elsewhere on this year’s list as a featured artist on “Wild Side” by NORMANI (#18) and “Rumors” by LIZZO (#85).

By tapping the thumbs-up icon when they hear a song they like (or thumbs-down when they don’t), listeners enable PANDORA’s recommendation technology to serve up the perfect songs for each user and every moment. With over 100 billion generated by users (and counting), PANDORA’s thumbs are a unique barometer for what’s hot in music right now.

DRAKE has claimed the most spots in 2021’s rankings with 9 tracks - 4 of which made the top 20. ADELE, who has made the list in the past, returns this year with “Easy On Me.” DOJA CAT appears with her GRAMMY-nominated tracks “Kiss Me More” and “Need To Know,” and ED SHEERAN’s “Bad Habits” broke the top 20. And new to the TOP THUMB HUNDRED is pop-country crossover favorite WALKER HAYES with his GRAMMY-nominated “Fancy Like.”

Click here to see the full list of TOP THUMB HUNDRED.

