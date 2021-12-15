Logic (Photo: Sterling Munksgard/Shutterstock.com)

A new study has found LOGIC’s hit song “1-800-273-8255,” released in APRIL 2017, actually prevented suicides during its run. According to CNN, a study published by the medical journal the BMJ shows that during the course of three time periods in particular, there were 10,000 more calls to the suicide lifeline and a 5.5 percent reduction in suicides among 10- to 19-year-olds. Those three time periods were 34 days after the release of “1-800-273-8255,” after LOGIC’s performance of the song at the 2017 VMAs, and after his performance of it at the 2018 GRAMMYS. That reduction equated to 245 fewer deaths by suicide during those periods.

The SUICIDE PREVENTION HOTLINE says it experienced a 50 percent increase in calls following the release of the single. When “1-800-273-8255” was released in 2017, it peaked at No. 3 on the BILLBOARD HOT 100 and received multiple Grammy nominations.

LOGIC told CNN, “To know that my music was actually affecting people’s lives, truly, that’s what inspired me to make the song. We did it from a really warm place in our hearts to try to help people. And the fact that it actually did, that blows my mind.”

