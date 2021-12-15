Ribbon-cutting ceremony

Public community school WEATHERFORD COLLEGE in WEATHERFORD, TX, opened THE NAN AND BOB KINGSLEY BUILDING with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on MONDAY afternoon (12/13), to honor the late radio personality BOB KINGSLEY and his wife and business partner, NAN. THE KINGSLEY BUILDING -- the couple's former BLUESTEM STUDIOS where the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAMER hosted his nationally--syndicated countdown show -- was largely donated by the KINGSLEY ESTATE (NET NEWS 6/15/20), and will house the college's future mass communications program and its new audio engineering program.

The school has also partnered with NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL (NSAI) and its BLUEBIRD CAFE in NASHVILLE to digitize the club's entire, 40-year audio archives (NET NEWS 12/10).

“The gift of THE NAN AND BOB KINGSLEY BUILDING, when coupled with the WC partnership with NSAI and THE BLUEBIRD CAFE, will dramatically expand our students’ educational opportunities,” said WEATHERFORD COLLEGE Pres. TOD ALLEN FARMER. “NAN's gift will not only continue to honor BOB KINGSLEY through the decades, it will also have a profoundly positive impact on WEATHERFORD COLLEGE.”

