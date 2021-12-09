Hosting 'Grammy In The Schools Fest' Virtual Event

The GRAMMY MUSEUM has announced "GRAMMY In The Schools Fest" (GITS), a four-day virtual festival celebrating music and music education during the week leading up to the GRAMMY AWARDS. The festival will culminate in "A GRAMMY In The Schools Salute To Music Education," a benefit concert with NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS, taking place on Friday, January 28th at THE NOVO. All ticket proceeds will support the GRAMMY MUSEUM’s Education Programs. The "GRAMMY In The Schools" Alumni Band will open the show, which consists of past GRAMMY MUSEUM program participants who are now professional musicians.

The four-day virtual GITS Fest features performances by students and professionals along with engaging, educational panels by artists, educators and other music professionals. GITS Fest will localize the GRAMMY Week experience in cities and schools nationwide. Throughout the virtual festival will be lessons and other valuable information provided by top practitioners across the broad spectrum of music, music education and its connection to other school subject areas. Lesson plans and study guides will be made available free of charge to all teachers around the country who register their students to participate. Click here for info on participation.

