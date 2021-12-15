Raised Over $171,000

AUDACY's Classic Hits WOGL/PHILADELPHIA has raised more than $171,000 with their 20th Annual “98.1 WOGL Loves Our Kids Radiothon.” The two-day event directly benefits the Child Life, Education and Creative Arts Therapy Department at CHILDREN’s HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA (CHOP).

“98.1 WOGL Loves Our Kids Radiothon” was broadcast live from AUDACY corporate headquarters in PHILADELPHIA on December 9th and 10th. The event was hosted by morning show host COOP alongside an array of co-hosts, including GLENN KALINA, ROSS BRITTAIN and HARVEY HOLIDAY, as well as local sports figures and numerous talent from NBC10 PHILADELPHIA.

SVP/Market Manager, AUDACY PHILADELPHIA, DAVID YADGAROFF said, “We are so grateful for the generosity of our listeners, advertisers and community members who donated. The ‘98.1 WOGL Loves Our Kids Radiothon’ is so close to the hearts of everyone on our team and the many volunteers who donate their time each year. We couldn’t do it without them and we are very grateful for their contributions.”





