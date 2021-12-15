SOLID 2022 Board Members

NASHVILLE-based SOCIETY OF LEADERS IN DEVELOPMENT (SOLID) has revealed its newly elected board for 2022, the organization's 25th anniversary year. The executive board includes AVERY KING (ELICITY PUBLIC RELATIONS) as Pres., RACHEL GUTTMANN (TAYLOR GUTTMANN, PLLC) as VP, SEAN FALLON (INDIAN MOON) as Treasurer and DARCIE VAN ETTEN (ROUNDHOUSE ENTERTAINMENT) as Secretary.

Additionally, the SOLID Alumni Board has announced ERIN PETTIT (WILES + TAYLOR & CO) as the new Alumni Pres. The Alumni Board also includes GRAYSON FLATNESS (CORE CREW), AMY KADISH (SECRET ROAD MUSIC SERVICES), ZACH HARTLEY (UNITED TALENT AGENCY), CLAIRE REX (TRIPLE 8 MANAGEMENT) and GEOFF TURNER (RED 11 MUSIC).

The SOLID Community Chairs for 2022 include:

JENNA SMITH, SESAC

JENN DiCHIARA, RELIANT TALENT AGENCY

TATIANA ANGULO, ISA + JUDE

RIO VAN RISSEGHEM, THE ORCHARD

MADDY SUNDQUIST, MADKAT MANAGEMENT

CHANTREL REYNOLDS, MTHEORY

MADDY STESSMAN, ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC

ZACH GREEN, BMG

CHRIS FAIRBANK, TRIPLE 8 MANAGEMENT

MARQUIS HARDIN, CONCORD MUSIC NASHVILLE

RYAN CUNNINGHAM, ONERPM

PARKER STACEY, COLLECTIVE ARTIST MANAGEMENT

LEAH HUDSON, BANNER MUSIC

RITZ McCAIN, SPOTIFY

“I’m incredibly excited to announce our 2022 SOLID Board," said KING. "This group is already hard at work to make sure our 25th anniversary year is our most successful yet. This will be my fifth year on the board and, in that time, I’ve been able to see SOLID launch new fundraising initiatives, create a diversity and inclusion task force and even host global networking and educational events while overcoming the struggles of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each year I’ve watched this organization develop some of NASHVILLE’s best industry leaders and cannot express my gratitude enough for being able to lead this group of individuals into such a celebratory year. I have no doubt that this board will make our SOLID alumni incredibly proud of what’s to come over the next 12 months.”

« see more Net News