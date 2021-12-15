-
Society Of Leaders In Development (SOLID) Names New Board For 2022
by Laura Moxley
December 15, 2021 at 9:11 AM (PT)
NASHVILLE-based SOCIETY OF LEADERS IN DEVELOPMENT (SOLID) has revealed its newly elected board for 2022, the organization's 25th anniversary year. The executive board includes AVERY KING (ELICITY PUBLIC RELATIONS) as Pres., RACHEL GUTTMANN (TAYLOR GUTTMANN, PLLC) as VP, SEAN FALLON (INDIAN MOON) as Treasurer and DARCIE VAN ETTEN (ROUNDHOUSE ENTERTAINMENT) as Secretary.
Additionally, the SOLID Alumni Board has announced ERIN PETTIT (WILES + TAYLOR & CO) as the new Alumni Pres. The Alumni Board also includes GRAYSON FLATNESS (CORE CREW), AMY KADISH (SECRET ROAD MUSIC SERVICES), ZACH HARTLEY (UNITED TALENT AGENCY), CLAIRE REX (TRIPLE 8 MANAGEMENT) and GEOFF TURNER (RED 11 MUSIC).
The SOLID Community Chairs for 2022 include:
JENNA SMITH, SESAC
JENN DiCHIARA, RELIANT TALENT AGENCY
TATIANA ANGULO, ISA + JUDE
RIO VAN RISSEGHEM, THE ORCHARD
MADDY SUNDQUIST, MADKAT MANAGEMENT
CHANTREL REYNOLDS, MTHEORY
MADDY STESSMAN, ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC
ZACH GREEN, BMG
CHRIS FAIRBANK, TRIPLE 8 MANAGEMENT
MARQUIS HARDIN, CONCORD MUSIC NASHVILLE
RYAN CUNNINGHAM, ONERPM
PARKER STACEY, COLLECTIVE ARTIST MANAGEMENT
LEAH HUDSON, BANNER MUSIC
RITZ McCAIN, SPOTIFY
“I’m incredibly excited to announce our 2022 SOLID Board," said KING. "This group is already hard at work to make sure our 25th anniversary year is our most successful yet. This will be my fifth year on the board and, in that time, I’ve been able to see SOLID launch new fundraising initiatives, create a diversity and inclusion task force and even host global networking and educational events while overcoming the struggles of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each year I’ve watched this organization develop some of NASHVILLE’s best industry leaders and cannot express my gratitude enough for being able to lead this group of individuals into such a celebratory year. I have no doubt that this board will make our SOLID alumni incredibly proud of what’s to come over the next 12 months.”