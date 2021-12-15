THE VALORY MUSIC CO.’s THOMAS RHETT will headline the 2022 NHL WINTER CLASSIC on NEW YEAR’s DAY at TARGET FIELD in MINNEAPOLIS. The game, featuring the MINNESOTA WILD and ST. LOUIS BLUES, will be televised on TNT in the U.S. and on SPORTSNET, CBC and TVA SPORTS in CANADA at 7p (ET), with RHETT performing at intermission.

The JANUARY 1st MINNEAPOLIS performance will be the second straight day of performances in MINNESOTA for RHETT, who has a scheduled DECEMBER 31st concert at XCEL ENERGY CENTER in neighboring ST. PAUL. Find more upcoming RHETT tour dates here.

