For years LORI LEWIS has been synonymous with Social Media and she knows the best way to get the most out of this fluid space, which has many platforms that are always in motion and undergoing change.

ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is thrilled to have LORI LEWIS MEDIA President LORI LEWIS address the shifting world of Social Media so that you can get the most from it for your radio stations, your air talent and your brands.

LEWIS, along with syndicated panelists MURPHY, SAM, and JODI, will inspire you with endless ideas to improve your content game and make your brand even more appealing to these massive social media audiences scrolling around, looking to be entertained.

She specifically noted: “Brands that exceed audience expectations in the social space are always rewarded with lasting loyalty.”

•Social media use is on the rise with 3.7 billion people around the world now engaged on various platforms.

•The standard for content has become higher – meaning what worked last year will likely not work this year.

•So how do brands create content that captures attention, increases interaction, and ultimately converts that engagement into action?

Learn the answers with LORI LEWIS at ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022.

The Focus Of The All Access Audio Summit 2022 Is About Positive Change

The goal of ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is to bring together as many smart minds as possible. That includes creative thought leaders, real personalities and decision makers armed with eye-opening research.

They will discuss the need to make changes to pivot the arc of radio listening to be more in line with today’s listeners and their expectations. Radio is no longer as "convenient" to listen to -- and we all know that "convenience wins."

We want to discuss meaningful ways to improve content and make radio more appealing and a real entertainment choice for 18-34s again.

We have nearly 50 speakers lined up. Our speakers will add greatly to the conversation as we talk about:

•The growing importance of radio personalities

•Not leaving audience unaccounted for -- which leaves dollars on the table

•New ways of selling sponsorships vs 20 minutes an hour of spots

•Grabbing back radio’s seat at the music discovery table.

Watch Anywhere You Want, Anytime You Want

Just like ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2021, the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is designed to make it easy to watch live as it happens, or on-demand whenever you like across up to two devices for the broadcast on APRIL 20 & 21 and then on-demand when its convenient for you.

Look Who Is Speaking At All Access Audio Summit 2022

The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 presents this amazing lineup of creative industry execs ready to share knowledge and ideas on how to reset radio for success -- with more notable speakers to come, soon!

Make plans to join ALL ACCESS for this must-attend virtual event, ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022, set for 4/20 & 4/21/22, that provides the industry with a platform where we can creatively discuss the many elephants in the room – and make real positive changes.

