IPO Group Partners With Vevo

The LOS ANGELES-based IPO GROUP and VEVO have agreed to enter into a direct partnership to exclusively distribute their artists' music videos from the label.

The first artist to be impacted by the deal is rising D.C.-area musician MALCS, who also signed a wide-spanning management deal with IPO that includes distribution through its music division, IPO RECORDS. MALCS will be the first artist to release from the IPO x VEVO partnership and he is scheduled to premiere two videos from his upcoming album project,"The Rest Is History."

Commented IPO EVP/GM MULU HABTEMARIAM, “We are extremely excited to partner with VEVO to expand the reach and visibility for IPO artists when it comes to music videos and content,."





