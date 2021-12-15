Brock, left, and Butterly

MIDLANDS MEDIA GROUP LLC has launched the CHAD & MEG SHOW in mornings on Country WUDE (94.3 The DUDE)/COLUMBIA, SC. This is the newest affiliate for the INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION/THE 29 GROUP syndicated show, hosted by CHAD BROCK and MEG BUTTERLY. The show launched in MAY (NET NEWS 5/20).

Syndicator THE 29 GROUP is run by Country radio veteran KEITH “CLARK” STOVER, who is also Managing Partner at MIDLANDS MEDIA GROUP. WUDE did not previously have a morning show.

“MEG and I were made to do this show together, and we wanted to offer it to stations who need something special in mornings, middays or afternoons,” said BROCK. BUTTERLY added, “After stepping away from the microphone for a while, I am so excited to partner with my friend CHAD BROCK for this extraordinary opportunity!"

The daily show, available to other potential affiliates in JANUARY, comes with localization imaging and sponsor endorsements available, and breaks that enable the show to run in any daypart. For more information contact STOVER here.

