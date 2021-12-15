St. Jude Rocks

CUMULUS MEDIA Rock WKSM (99ROCK)/FORT WALTON BEACH-DESTIN, FL raised $33,927 for ST. JUDE CHILDREN'S RESEARCH HOSPITAL in its ST. JUDE ROCKS RADIOTHON, devoting 26 hours of broadcast time on DECEMBER 9th and 10th, in which listeners could become "Partners in Hope" in support of the hospital and its mission.

99ROCK’s ST. JUDE ROCKS RADIOTHON has raised nearly $120,000 for the hospital since its inception in 2018. All funds raised will go directly to the hospital to support patients and families who never receive a bill for the cost of treatment, travel, housing or food.

Commented CUMULUS FORT WALTON BEACH-DESTIN VP/Market Manager ASHLEY ALLEGRETTO, “On behalf of the 99ROCK on-air personalities and the entire 99ROCK staff, I want to thank our listeners and sponsors for supporting the ST. JUDE ROCKS RADIOTHON. ST. JUDE has worked since 1962 to cure childhood cancer and other catastrophic diseases, and many local children have been and currently are ‘ST. JUDE KIDS.' Through these generous donations, ST. JUDE can continue its mission of making sure that families with sick children never receive a medical bill for their child's treatment, travel, housing or food.”

« see more Net News