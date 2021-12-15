Albert (Photo: NSAI)

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING has signed NASHVILLE-based Country singer/songwriter ANDY ALBERT to a worldwide publishing deal, along with acquiring his catalog. He comes to CONCORD from DOWNTOWN MUSIC, where he signed his first publishing deal in 2014.

The GEORGIA native has had recent success with Country radio hit "Thinking 'Bout You," performed by DUSTIN LYNCH and MACKENZIE PORTER. That song was his second #1 radio single with LYNCH after the Platinum single, "Good Girl." ALBERT moved to NASHVILLE in 2011 to be part of the band BONAVENTURE with DAN SMYERS, now with WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE duo DAN + SHAY. He has continued to work with the duo and wrote four songs on their current album, "Good Things," including current single "Steal My Love."

His catalog also includes "She's Got A Way With Words" (BLAKE SHELTON), "If The Boot Fits," and "Happens Like That" (GRANGER SMITH), "Rednecker" (HARDY), "All On You" (NICK FRADIANI) and "Anything She Says" (MITCHELL TENPENNY and SEAFORTH). His songs have also been cut by CARRIE UNDERWOOD, TIM McGRAW, CHRIS LANE, RYAN HURD, LANY and others.

“I am thrilled that ANDY has entrusted CONCORD with his catalog of songs," said CONCORD Chief Publishing Exec. JIM SELBY. "He is a gifted songwriter and storyteller. We are committed to supporting songwriters like ANDY, recognizing the hits he’s made and investing in the ones to come. I know the combination of CONCORD’s seasoned creative team and ANDY’s sheer talent will be a force in NASHVILLE."

“We’re incredibly honored that we are able to continue to represent the great works that ANDY has created, as well as those to come," said SVP/A&R BRAD KENNARD. "He’s an undisputed rising star who’s on a path to becoming one of the best in the business. We couldn’t be prouder to work alongside such a brilliant songwriter, who also happens to be one of the best human beings around.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to begin this next chapter of my career with CONCORD,” said ALBERT. “BRAD has assembled one of the best teams in NASHVILLE, and I’m grateful to be part of the family.”

