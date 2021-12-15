Offering Free Subscriptions To Discovery+

SIRIUSXM and DISCOVERY are teaming up with subscription offers to access content from both companies at a reduced price.

Eligible new and existing subscribers to SIRIUSXM’s PLATINUM VIP plan will have the opportunity to activate a complementary 12-month subscription to DISCOVERY+. This offer will become available for existing PLATINUM VIP subscribers starting TODAY. For more information, go here.

Said SIRIUSXM Chief Subscription Revenue Officer RICHARD BEATTY, “We are excited to offer access to DISCOVERY+ with our SIRIUSXM subscription plans. It is the perfect complementary streaming video service for our diverse audio entertainment platform.”

Added DISCOVERY Group SVP Content & Commercial Strategy LISA HOLME, “Through this synergistic collaboration with SIRIUSXM, we are able to provide more consumers with access to everything DISCOVERY+ has to offer. SIRIUSXM shares our goal of delighting viewers with compelling storytelling, and through this new subscription offering we can continue to reach more audiences.”

