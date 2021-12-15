Pamela Aniese

ONE MAJOR MEDIA/KNOXVILLE, TN has flipped Classic Hip Hop (JUMP 97.1) to Urban WTLT (LIT 97.1).

Veteran programmer/air personality PAMELA ANIESE has been named Dir./Branding & Programming and will do PM drive. Most recently she programmed BLUELIGHT COMMUNICATIONS Urban WLGZ-HD2-W288CS (105.5 THE BEAT)/ROCHESTER, NY.

ANIESE told ALL ACCESS, "I am “Totally LIT," blessed, and honored to be able to bring an Urban station to the city of KNOXVILLE that provides a dope variety of Hip Hop and R&B flavor true to the culture which includes community involvement, entertainment, fun, and positive motivation."

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS/SERVICE BROADCASTING syndicated “DEDE IN THE MORNING” with DEDE MCGUIRE will continue in morning drive. The station will be looking at air talent for other dayparts.

Contact pamelaaniese@gmail.com.

