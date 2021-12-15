Jewel (Photo: Dana Trippe)

Recently crowned winner of "The Masked Singer" season 6, GRAMMY-nominated singer/songwriter JEWEL has released a covers EP of material performed on the show, titled "Queen Of Hearts."

Disguised as the Queen Of Hearts, JEWEL showed her versatility by performing everything from EDITH PIAF's “La Vie En Rose” and LADY GAGA’s “Born This Way" to SIA's "Bird Set Free" and BISHOP BRIGGS' “River.”

Her Queen Of Hearts costume was a subtle nod to her name with its jewel-shape, while other clues touched on moments spanning her entire life,growing up in a house that lacked warmth, a nod to her early upbringing at a cabin in ALASKA.

JEWEL shared, “Performing on the 'Masked Singer' was fun for me because it allowed me to pay homage to songs that inspired me to be a songwriter and a singer, like ‘La Vie En Rose’ and PATSY CLINE's ‘She’s Got You.’ Those have long been favorites, and being able to pour myself into these heroic songs to challenge myself vocally was really wonderful. It was also fun because I was able to pull from all genres and all eras, which a person rarely gets to do. That is why I was inspired to release all the songs I chose; I had so much fun interpreting these songs that I wanted to share them!”

The EP follows the 25th anniversary reissue of her multi-platinum debut "Pieces of You," released in 2020. JEWEL is also set to release her first new studio album in seven years early in 2022.

