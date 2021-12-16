Kelly

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA has promoted 24-year Country WPUR (CAT COUNTRY 107.3)/ATLANTIC CITY, NJ Brand Mgr. and morning host JOE KELLY to Dir./Content for the six-station cluster, which also includes AC WFPG (LITE ROCK 96.9), Top 40 WSJO (SoJO 104.9), Sports WENJ (97.3 ESPN), Talk WPGG (WPG TALK RADIO 95.5/1450 AM) and Classic Rock WENJ (ROCK 104.1). In his new role, he will oversee the SOUTH JERSEY content team in creating content on-air, and on their web sites and social media pages.

He is on the hunt for an Assistant Dir./Content, and is specifically seeking “a strong, multi-brand and multi-platform leader.” Interested candidates can apply here.

“I am thrilled that JOE has taken on this new role,” said TOWNSQUARE SOUTH JERSEY Market President and Chief Revenue and Content Officer MIKE RUBLE. “With his creativity and leadership, it will be exciting to see where he will take the cluster.”

“I'm thrilled to continue to work with the best team in media today,” said KELLY. “I've been in the building for almost 24 years and can't imagine being anywhere else. I look forward to the challenges and victories ahead!”

