December '21 PPM Ratings

NIELSEN AUDIO PPM DECEMBER '21 results arrive TOMORROW, 12/28, for ATLANTA, CHICAGO, DALLAS-FORT WORTH, HOUSTON-GALVESTON, LOS ANGELES, MIDDLESEX-SOMERSET-UNION, NASSAU-SUFFOLK, NEW YORK, PHILADELPHIA, RIVERSIDE-SAN BERNARDINO, SAN FRANCISCO, and SAN JOSE. Find the ratings for the subscribing stations in the ALLACCESS.COM NIELSEN AUDIO section after 2p (PT).

« see more Net News