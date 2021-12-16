Headed to Franklin, TN

EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION, the parent company of Contemporary Christian radio networks K-LOVE and AIR1, chose the BERRY FARMS area in South FRANKLIN, TN as its new headquarters. EMF's new digs, near DAVE RAMSEY'S headquarters for RAMSEY SOLUTIONS, will be six floors for radio broadcasting, podcast, and video production. It will also feature a worship center and outdoor concert venue. Construction is scheduled to begin in mid-2022.



EMF CEO BILL REEVES told THE TENNESEAN, “MIDDLE TENNESSEE is the hub for Christian musicians, publishers, filmmakers and industry professionals, making it a great place for us to call ‘home.' It's incredibly important to us to be somewhere that shares our values. We’re excited about bringing our headquarters here. The content we’ll be broadcasting from this community will impact people across the U.S. and around the world.”



Currently, more than 100 EMF employees work in a temporary office space in FRANKLIN with the on-air studios in downtown FRANKLIN. However, all 500 employees will be reunited at the BERRY FARMS location eventually. EMF will be moving from ROCKLIN, CA over the next three years.

« see more Net News