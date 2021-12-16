New content service coming in 2022

ADLARGE MEDIA, in partnership with GEN3 ENTERTAINMENT, the creator of NASHVILLE MINUTE will be launching a new content service in 2022. The name of the service is to be unveiled in JANUARY, and it will deliver a variety of content tools, packaged for immediate use, to support Country radio stations on and off the air.

ADLARGE has packaged premium content to use now, as a holiday gift. More information can be found here.

