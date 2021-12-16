-
AdLarge And GEN3 Entertainment To Release New Country Content Service In 2022
by Laura Moxley
December 16, 2021 at 7:06 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ADLARGE MEDIA, in partnership with GEN3 ENTERTAINMENT, the creator of NASHVILLE MINUTE will be launching a new content service in 2022. The name of the service is to be unveiled in JANUARY, and it will deliver a variety of content tools, packaged for immediate use, to support Country radio stations on and off the air.
ADLARGE has packaged premium content to use now, as a holiday gift. More information can be found here.