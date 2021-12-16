Rare Opening

CUMULUS MEDIA Top 40 KRBE/HOUSTON has a rare opening. PD LESLIE WHITTLE is looking for the next member of its on-air family and host of H-TOWN LIVE! If you buy in to the night vibe, understand how to create compelling content both on air and socially, want to work in a collaborative environment, and can excel at hosting a real, live, local show that speaks to the ladies of HOUSTON, hit this link: http://www.jobs.net/j/JXkxKTzO?jobdetails=true. Email PD LESLIE WHITTLE at Leslie.Whittle@cumulus.com with any questions.

