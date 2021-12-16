Jackson and Davis

AUDACY Country KMLE/PHOENIX has signed GUNNER JACKSON and CHEYENNE DAVIS to a multi-year contract extension to continue their morning show. The pair joined KMLE in DECEMBER of 2019 (NET NEWS 12/17/19).

KMLE Brand Mgr. DREW BLAND said, “Call it a CHRISTMAS gift to the Country music fan in The Valley, or just a smart decision, but continuing to invest and develop a show like GUNNER & CHEYENNE will generate only positive results.”

Prior to joining KMLE, the pair did mornings together at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country KDBL (92.9 THE BULL)/YAKIMA, WA, where DAVIS was also Brand Mgr.

