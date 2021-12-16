-
KMLE/Phoenix's Gunner & Cheyenne Signed To Multi-Year Extension
by Shawn Reed
December 16, 2021 at 8:29 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
AUDACY Country KMLE/PHOENIX has signed GUNNER JACKSON and CHEYENNE DAVIS to a multi-year contract extension to continue their morning show. The pair joined KMLE in DECEMBER of 2019 (NET NEWS 12/17/19).
KMLE Brand Mgr. DREW BLAND said, “Call it a CHRISTMAS gift to the Country music fan in The Valley, or just a smart decision, but continuing to invest and develop a show like GUNNER & CHEYENNE will generate only positive results.”
Prior to joining KMLE, the pair did mornings together at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country KDBL (92.9 THE BULL)/YAKIMA, WA, where DAVIS was also Brand Mgr.