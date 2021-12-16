Carsen

NASHVILLE-based SILVERFISH MEDIA has signed Dir./Programming JESSICA “CARSEN” HUMPHREVILLE to a two-year contract extension. She will continue to co-host of COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS/SILVERFISH's nationally syndicated BIG D & BUBBA show, as well as her own nationally syndicated midday show, COUNTRY WITH CARSEN.

“Like a great Country music star, CARSEN has the unique ability to help others make beautiful music and also pick up the microphone and be a solo host,” said COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS CEO/Founder PETER KOSANN. “In either role, CARSEN knows how to tell great stories, relate to her audience, and super-serve our growing list of affiliates. The best is yet to come.” She remains based in SILVERFISH MEDIA’s NASHVILLE headquarters.

“CARSEN is a valued member of our SILVERFISH MEDIA team, and BIG D, BUBBA, and I are all elated she is part of our BIG D & BUBBA family,” said SILVERFISH Pres. PATRICK THOMAS.

HUMPHREVILLLE said, “I am ecstatic to continue with this incredible team. Standing alongside BIG D, BUBBA, and PATRICK is my great fortune. These guys love good radio and are passionate about creating great content. Partnered with the support of COMPASS MEDIA, I’m ready to take on 2022.”

