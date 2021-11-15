Person Of The Year Performers Announced

THE RECORDING ACADEMY has announced the list of performers honoring JONI MITCHELL at this year's MUSICARES EVENT. GRAMMY Award-winning artists BRANDI CARLILE, GRAHAM NASH, HERBIE HANCOCK, JAMES TAYLOR, LEON BRIDGES, and PENTATONIX, and GRAMMY Award nominees BLACK PUMAS, JON BATISTE, MAGGIE ROGERS and MICKEY GUYTON are on the list for the 31st annual MUSICARES PERSON OF THE YEAR Benefit Gala honoring MITCHELL on JANUARY 29th, two nights before the GRAMMY Awards telecast.

CARLILE and BATISTE will also serve as Artistic Directors for the night, a first for PERSON OF THE YEAR.

One of the most prestigious events held during GRAMMY Week, the PERSON OF THE YEAR tribute benefits MUSICARES, the leading music charity providing music professionals with health and human services across a spectrum of needs. The tribute concert will be held at the LOS ANGELES CONVENTION CENTER, and will include a reception and silent auction, followed by a dinner and tribute concert. Artists will pay tribute to some of MITCHELL’s most iconic songs.

MUSICARES Exec. Dir. LAURA SEGURA said, "We are crafting a once-in-a-lifetime evening in honor of JONI. I thank each of these artists for lending their talents to celebrate JONI and her impact on the music community."

